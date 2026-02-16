BGP Lodge FIR Against Two Mayfair Casino Directors Over Alleged Racial Remarks

Gangtok, 16 Feb : A major controversy has erupted at Mayfair Resort and Casino in Ranipool, Gangtok. This follows the sudden death of an employee and subsequent accusations of racial misconduct by senior management.

The incident occurred on February 9, when 43-year-old employee Indradeep Pradhan collapsed on duty after experiencing severe chest pain. Co-workers reported that management failed to provide timely medical help during the emergency, which allegedly led to his death. Employees described the response as “gross negligence,” which increased anger among the staff.

In protest against what they called extreme negligence, grieving employees staged a demonstration inside the casino on February 12. They demanded accountability and justice for their colleague.

The situation escalated when serious allegations arose against one of the Managing Directors. He was accused of making derogatory and racially offensive remarks targeting the Nepali community during this unfolding crisis.

Taking strong exception to the alleged racial slur and misconduct, the Sikkim unit of the Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the two directors at Ranipool Police Station on Sunday. The organization also held a press conference in Gangtok, condemning both the alleged negligence that led to the employee’s death and the purported racial insult aimed at the Nepali community.

Meanwhile, the two accused directors are reportedly hiding. Police officials have confirmed that they are working to locate them, but they have not been found yet.

This incident has raised widespread concern within the Nepali community. It raises serious questions about workplace safety standards, labor dignity, corporate responsibility, and community sensitivity in the state.