Semi-Final Shock: Post-Match Fight Breaks Out at Paljor Stadium

Gangtok, Nov 26 :

Tensions flared at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on November 26 during the semi-final match of the 41st All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2025 , where a clash broke out between individuals associated with the teams and players. The heated incident unfolded shortly after Rajasthan United FC secured a narrow 3–2 victory over Sikkim Dragon FC.

The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, and an investigation is underway to determine what triggered the scuffle and who initiated it.

While Rajasthan United FC advanced to the final which is slated on 29 Nov, the post-match brawl has overshadowed the sporting achievement. The incident has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with football fans and citizens expressing disappointment and condemning the unruly behavior witnessed on the field.

Observers say the unfortunate episode has once again tainted the spirit of the game at the historic football ground in Gangtok, raising questions about security , player discipline, crowd management, and tournament oversight.

As authorities review the situation, many are calling for stricter measures to ensure such behaviour does not repeat in future matches, and that football remains a sport admired for skill, unity, and sportsmanship—not violence.