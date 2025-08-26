Soreng Man Loses ₹10 Lakh in ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Fraud

Soreng, August 25 : A 66-year-old man from Daramdin, Soreng district, has been conned out of ₹10 lakh in a “digital arrest” scam. The victim, Sunderlal Hasmukh (Name Changed) , received a call on August 12 from a fraudster pretending to be a police officer.

The scammer falsely claimed that his (Hashmukh) Aadhaar number was linked to illegal activities, including human trafficking, in Uttar Pradesh. The fraudster threatened him with immediate arrest unless he paid to “clear his name.” Initially demanding ₹30 lakh, the scammer later reduced the amount to ₹10 lakh. Fearing arrest, Hashmukh transferred the money on August 14 to a bank account in Punjab.

Police have registered a case and are currently investigating. They have been tracing the money and requesting information from telecom companies to identify the culprits. Authorities are urging the public to be cautious of these increasing digital arrest scams.