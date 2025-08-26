Family Seeks Help After 14-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped in Siliguri

Siliguri, Augst 25 : Ishan Gurung, a 14-year-old boy, was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday evening, August 23, near the NH-10 Highway in the Sevoke 10 Mile Forest Settlement. The incident occurred between 5:00 PM and 5:30 PM, when an unidentified person allegedly took the teenager in a small vehicle.

The family has filed a missing person report at the Sevoke Police Outpost. Although local authorities have started an investigation, they have not yet released any significant leads. The lack of information has left the community deeply concerned.

Ishan’s family is appealing to the public for help. If you have any information or noticed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, you are urged to contact your nearest police station immediately.



Darjeeling MP Raju Bista Seeks SIT Probe into Abduction of School Boy from NH-10 in Sevoke, Siliguri

Darjeeling Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, seeking her urgent intervention in the case of a 14-year-old boy, Ishan Gurung, who was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight from Sevoke, near Siliguri, along National Highway 10 (NH-10) on 23rd August 2025.

In his letter, Bista highlighted the shocking nature of the incident, stressing that a child could be forcibly taken away from a public place in full view of others, which has caused widespread fear and anguish among the local population.

Despite the filing of a police complaint, the MP pointed out that there has been no tangible progress in tracing the child or apprehending the culprits even after three days. He criticized the delay and inaction of the police and administration, stating that it had shaken public confidence and deepened people’s distress.

As a mark of protest, residents blocked NH-10, reflecting both their outrage and the seriousness of the situation.

Given the gravity of the case, Bista strongly urged the Chief Minister to immediately constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to handle the case with urgency and sensitivity. He emphasized that the SIT must intensify search efforts and probe possible links to organized crime and human trafficking.

“I earnestly request you to intervene at the earliest and take immediate steps to constitute the SIT so that the missing child Ishan Gurung can be traced and brought back home safely,” Bista appealed in his letter.