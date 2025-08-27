New Local Brand “Sikkim Harvest” Launches Pure Mustard Oil

Namchi , August 27 — The Salghari Multi Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) Ltd. has officially begun producing pure mustard oil under its new brand, “Sikkim Harvest.” The cooperative, based in Namchi, is overseeing the entire production process from start to finish, including seed procurement, cleaning, extraction, and bottling, to ensure the highest quality.

Marketed as 100% pure and organic, the product is free from preservatives and additives. According to the cooperative, the oil is not only a healthy choice for cooking but also beneficial for heart health and digestion.

This initiative is more than just a business venture; it’s a significant boost for the local economy in Salghari and Namchi. By launching the production unit, the Salghari MPCS is creating new jobs, promoting local self-reliance under the “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” movements, and adding value to the crops of local farmers. The project also aims to strengthen the cooperative movement across Sikkim and encourage healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.

The fresh, locally produced mustard oil is currently available for purchase at the Salghari MPCS Ltd. in Namchi. For orders and inquiries, interested customers can contact the manager at +91 96255 93789.