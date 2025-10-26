SKM’s Salghari-Zoom CLC Denounces Komal Chamling’s Remarks on Health Infrastructure

Gangtok, Oct 26 : Salghari-Zoom Constituency Level Committee (CLC) of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has issued a firm rebuttal to the recent statements made by Komal Chamling, daughter of former Chief Minister Pawan Chamling, concerning the alleged shortcomings in the state’s health infrastructure. Her remarks were in connection with the tragic death of 19-year-old Jeewan Sarki, who was declared “brought dead” at Jorethang Community Health Centre (CHC) on October 20.

In a joint video statement, Anup Rai, Youth Convener of the SKM CLC for Salghari-Zoom constituency, alongside Jorethang Nagar Panchayat Councilor Samten Moktan and Vice Convener Ruben Subba, condemned Chamling’s allegations, urging her not to politicize a sensitive incident involving a personal loss.

They were joined by the late Jeewan Sarki’s roommates, Shivam Majhi and Kundan Rai, along with his friends, Milan Chettri and Kushal Rai, who provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the unfortunate incident.

The SKM representatives emphasized that while the death was deeply tragic, attempts to turn it into a political issue were “unwarranted and disrespectful to the deceased and his family.”