Significance of Bhai Tika in Nepali Culture

Bhai Tika holds a special religious and cultural significance in Nepali culture. This festival is celebrated on the fifth and final day of Tihar or Yamapanchak, where sisters pray for the happiness, prosperity, health, and longevity of their brothers.

The main reasons for celebrating Bhai Tika are:

1. The Mythological Tale (The Story of Yama Raj and Yamuna)

The most important mythological tale associated with Bhai Tika is connected to the Sun-god’s son, Yama Raj (the God of Death), and his sister, Yamuna.

In ancient times, Yama Raj was so busy with his work that he couldn’t find the time to visit his sister Yamuna.

After repeated requests, on the fifth day of Yamapanchak, Yamuna finally invited her brother Yama Raj to her house.

Yamuna served her brother various delicacies, applied the seven-colored Tika (forehead mark), adorned him with garlands of makhamali (globe amaranth) and dubo (Bermuda grass), and performed a ritualistic puja (worship).

Pleased with Yamuna’s affection, Yama Raj granted her a boon, saying, “On this day, any sister who honors and applies Tika to her brother in this way, her brother will not have the fear of untimely death.”

It is from this day that Bhai Tika began to be celebrated as a symbol of the immortal love between sisters and brothers.

2. The Bond Between Sisters and Brothers

This festival is a significant medium to strengthen the sacred love and unbroken bond between sisters and brothers.

Sisters garland their brothers with makhamali flowers when applying Tika because the makhamali flower never wilts, signifying that their love should also remain immortal forever.

When applying the dubo (Bermuda grass) garland and Tika, since dubo remains evergreen, it is wished that the brother’s lifespan also be long and unwavering.

The saptarangi (seven-colored) Tika conveys the message that the brother’s life should be beautiful and peaceful like the colors.

3. Prayer for Happiness and Longevity

During the worship, sisters crack a walnut, wishing that all the brother’s sorrows and troubles break away along with the nut. Additionally, they create a protective circle with mustard oil, giving a blessing that no obstacles should come in their brother’s path.

In short, Bhai Tika is a great festival where sisters express their profound love and affection for their brothers, praying for their good health, success, and long life.