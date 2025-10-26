SSB Personnel Rescue Foreign Tourist from High-Altitude Sickness In West Sikkim

Yambung, Oct 26 – Quick action by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at their remote Border Out Post (BOP) Yambung West Sikkim ensured the safety of a foreign tourist who suffered from high-altitude sickness this afternoon.

The incident occurred at the SSB post, which is situated at a challenging altitude of 12,246 feet. A group of eight individuals, including three foreign tourists (two female and one male), one guide, two cooks, two helpers, and one yak rider, had arrived at the post.

One of the female tourists, Ms. Nicole Horner, soon began complaining of breathing difficulties, symptoms commonly associated with high-altitude conditions.

Upon being informed of the emergency, ASI/GD Bukul Sonowal, the In-Charge of BOP Yambung, immediately notified his Company and Battalion Headquarters, which quickly issued necessary instructions.

SSB personnel at the post promptly attended to Ms. Horner. Although oxygen and medication were kept on standby, they were ultimately not required as her condition improved shortly after reaching the post. Ms. Horner has now fully recovered and is staying at the SSB Yambung post, along with one guide and one porter, as a precautionary measure.

The rest of the trekking team has resumed their journey.

The prompt, professional, and compassionate response by the SSB at BOP Yambung highlights the force’s commitment to humanitarian assistance and vigilant service in the challenging high-altitude border regions, ensuring the well-being of visitors.