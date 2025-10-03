Major Fire Destroys Three Houses in Hee Patal

Dentam (West Sikkim) , Oct 2 : Three houses in Hee Patal were completely gutted and reduced to ashes following a sudden fire that broke out around 10:00 AM on Thursday morning.

The families residing in these houses have been rendered homeless. All belongings within the affected houses were completely destroyed by the blaze. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or injuries in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Mr. N.K. Karki from the Dentam Sub-Divisional Office immediately rushed to the scene to assess the situation. He was accompanied by Mr. R.L. Sharma (Chief Surveyor), Mr. Bipendra Tamling (Accountant), and Mr. Nim Tshering Lepcha (Quick Response Team).

Under the active supervision of the SDO, the administration promptly provided immediate relief materials, including tarpaulin, essential supplies, and financial assistance in the form of a cheque, to the affected families.

“The sight of the houses burned in the fire was extremely painful,” the SDO stated. “We will provide our full support to these families in their reconstruction efforts and ensure all possible assistance reaches them.”

Further information indicates that District Collector Mr. Tenzing D. Denzongpa has also directed the concerned departments to coordinate and undertake additional steps for relief and rehabilitation.

In addition, local residents gathered at the scene to offer consolation to the affected families, while officials worked actively to control the fire and prevent further damage.

Despite the tragic loss, the affected families have expressed gratitude for the timely assistance received and are hopeful for a new beginning. The incident has left a deep impact on the village, underscoring the volatility of life and the importance of preparedness and cooperation during a crisis.