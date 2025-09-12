Sikkim Women’s Commission Takes Action Against Doctor Accused of Sexual Assault

Gangtok , Sep 11 : The Sikkim State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a serious case involving a doctor in Singtam accused of sexually molesting a woman from the Namchi district. The alleged incident occurred during a medical examination at the doctor’s private clinic.
In an official statement, the commission strongly condemned the act, calling it a “grave violation of trust” by a healthcare provider. The commission has urged police authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take prompt, stringent legal action against the accused.
The commission has confirmed it is in constant communication with the survivor, offering all necessary social assistance and support.
Officials believe there may be more victims and have encouraged anyone with similar experiences to come forward and report the incidents to the authorities.
First Report
This is in connection to Tuesday’s incident, a doctor from a private clinic in Singtam has been taken into custody following a complaint of inappropriate conduct by a female patient. The woman filed a complaint with the Singtam Police Station, leading to an FIR being registered against the doctor under relevant sections of the law. Police have confirmed the arrest and stated that a full investigation is currently underway.
Case Development
A 63-year-old private practitioner, originally from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has been arrested in Singtam following a complaint of sexual misconduct. The complaint was filed by a woman from the Namchi District who alleged the incident occurred during a medical check-up for abdominal pain on September 9.
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the doctor is accused of inappropriate physical contact and failing to follow standard medical protocols, such as having a female attendant present during the examination. The Singtam Police have registered a case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and the doctor remains in police custody as the investigation continues.