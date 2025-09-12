Sikkim Women’s Commission Takes Action Against Doctor Accused of Sexual Assault

Gangtok , Sep 11 : The Sikkim State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a serious case involving a doctor in Singtam accused of sexually molesting a woman from the Namchi district. The alleged incident occurred during a medical examination at the doctor’s private clinic.

In an official statement, the commission strongly condemned the act, calling it a “grave violation of trust” by a healthcare provider. The commission has urged police authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take prompt, stringent legal action against the accused.

The commission has confirmed it is in constant communication with the survivor, offering all necessary social assistance and support.

Officials believe there may be more victims and have encouraged anyone with similar experiences to come forward and report the incidents to the authorities.

First Report

This is in connection to Tuesday’s incident, a doctor from a private clinic in Singtam has been taken into custody following a complaint of inappropriate conduct by a female patient. The woman filed a complaint with the Singtam Police Station, leading to an FIR being registered against the doctor under relevant sections of the law. Police have confirmed the arrest and stated that a full investigation is currently underway.

Case Development