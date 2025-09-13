Real Hero of Yangthang Rimbik Landslide – Sikkim Police’s Damber Rai

When nature unleashed its fury at Yangthang Rimbik in West Sikkim on the midnight of 12 September, four lives were tragically lost and one person injured. Yet, in the darkness of despair, courage illuminated the night. Amidst heavy rains, landslides, and a ferocious flooded river, one man’s bravery rose above fear—Sikkim Police personnel Mr. Damber Rai.

In a daring rescue operation where police teams worked with tireless dedication, Mr. Rai’s actions stood apart. With unshakable determination, he challenged the torrential river at night, diving into raging waters without a thought for his own safety. His mission was singular—to save lives.

His fearless act not only offered hope to those in peril but also inspired countless others, proving that real heroes are not born—they are made in moments of sacrifice, courage, and duty. Mr. Rai’s selflessness is a testament that humanity still thrives when we act with compassion and commitment.

He has shown us all that one person’s courage can create ripples of inspiration for generations to come. Truly, Mr. Damber Rai is the living embodiment of duty, honor, and humanity.