Alien Tech or Cosmic Art? ‘Buga Sphere’ Reacts to Sanskrit Mantras, Baffling Scientists

Buga (Colombia), Dec 12 : A viral sensation has reignited the global debate on extraterrestrial life, centering on a mysterious metallic orb—dubbed the “Buga Sphere”—that allegedly exhibits sentient behavior when exposed to ancient sounds. In a bizarre twist to an already perplex case, researchers claim the object vibrates and emits electromagnetic surges specifically in response to Sanskrit mantras.

Sonic Activation: The Sanskrit Connection

The most recent and startling update involves a series of experiments reportedly conducted by researchers linked to controversial ufologist Jaime Maussan. Viral footage circulating in November 2025 appears to show the metallic orb reacting viscerally to Vedic chants.

According to witnesses and leaked reports, when specific Sanskrit mantras were recited nearby, the object—which usually sits inert—began to hum, vibrate, and fluctuate in light intensity. Some theorists propose that the surface markings, initially dismissed as random, may be a form of “cosmic code” sharing linguistic roots with ancient Sanskrit, suggesting the sphere acts as a sound-activated receiver or a resonant communication device.

Anatomy of an Enigma: Inside the ‘Living’ Orb

While the sonic reactions are new, the physical analysis of the sphere has puzzled experts since its recovery. Dr. Carlos Muñoz and engineer Rodolfo Garrido, who presented findings at a press conference hosted by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), described an object that defies industrial manufacturing standards.

Seamless Design: The sphere boasts a flawless titanium-based alloy surface with absolutely no visible welds, rivets, or joints.

Internal Complexity: Microscopic and X-ray scans allegedly reveal a “biological” internal structure. The core contains a central “nucleus” or intelligent “chip,” surrounded by a precise arrangement of 18 microspheres and complex fiber-optic-like wiring.

Fluctuating Mass: Perhaps the most unnerving claim is that the object is “growing.” Engineer Garrido noted that the sphere’s weight has inexplicably increased over time—jumping from an initial 16 pounds to 22 pounds—leading to speculation that it may be manipulating local gravity or absorbing energy from its environment.

Flashback: The March Crash

The saga began on March 2, 2025, in the rural outskirts of Buga, Colombia. Terrified locals reported seeing a fireball moving erratically—zigzagging through the sky in a manner impossible for conventional aircraft—before crashing into a field.

Upon impact, the object didn’t just dent the earth; it seemingly “killed” it. Reports indicate that the crash site suffered a complete die-off of grass and soil, with no vegetation regrowth observed nearly nine months later. Scientists have speculated that a strong ionization field or an “invisible energy” drain may have dehydrated the organic matter instantly, though no dangerous radiation levels were detected.

Skeptics Weigh In: “Just a Cool Art Project”

Despite the fervor, the scientific community remains deeply divided. The sudden appearance of the sphere, combined with the theatrical nature of the recent “mantra” revelations, has drawn skepticism.

Cognitive neuroscientist and UAP researcher Dr. Julia Mossbridge offered a grounding perspective to Fox News, suggesting the object likely has a terrestrial origin. “It seems kind of like an art project,” Mossbridge stated, implying the intricate “alien” interior could be a complex fabrication designed to hoax researchers. Critics also point to similar past incidents, such as the Peruvian “alien mummies,” which were later debunked as dolls made from animal bones.

As the Buga Sphere sits in a limbo between scientific anomaly and elaborate hoax, one thing remains certain: its alleged ability to “listen” to ancient Sanskrit frequencies has added a spiritual dimension to the technological mystery, ensuring the world remains watching.