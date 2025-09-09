Semi decomposed dead-body of middle aged woman found in Gangtok

Gangtok, Sep9 :The state of Sikkim has been gripped by sensation following the discovery of a deceased middle-aged woman, aged approximately 35-40, in a decomposing state. This incident follows a similar suspicious death last week in Mamring, South Sikkim, victim, identified as 30- year-old Sita Chettri r/o Samsing Geyzing Soreng, was found dead in Mamring. According to the SP, the primary suspect, 29-year-old Sangay Dorjee Sherpa r/o Sombarie West Sikkim, has been apprehended and has confessed to the crime.

The latest case occurred in Gairigaon Tadong, above Greendale School. The deceased has been identified as Hema Devi Chettri, a resident of Lindok, Gangtok. The discovery was made after local residents alerted the police to the situation.

According to preliminary police reports, a man identified as Zayed Ansari, a carpenter from Namchi, was detained at the scene. Ansari was reportedly present with the body for the past three days, leading authorities to suspect his involvement. The exact nature of the relationship between Ms. Chettri and Mr. Ansari—specifically whether they were live-in partners—remains a subject of the ongoing police investigation.

On Monday, the Sadar Police Station in Gangtok took custody of the accused, Zayed Ansari. The body of Ms. Chettri has been transferred to STNM Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are currently analyzing all possible angles to determine the circumstances surrounding the death and to ascertain if the case involves a homicide.