Indian Special Forces Master High-Altitude Combat Diving in Joint Training

Gangtok, Sep 8 : Elite soldiers from the Indian Army’s PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy’s MARCOS recently completed a joint combat diving exercise in Sikkim. The high-altitude training, held from August 30 to September 5, 2025, took place at an elevation of 17,000 feet, showcasing the adaptability and skill of India’s special forces in extreme conditions.

During the exercise, participants performed a variety of challenging dives, including open-circuit air diving, closed-circuit pure oxygen diving, and combat night diving. They conducted deep dives of up to 17 meters in freezing waters, pushing the boundaries of their combat diving abilities.

This training in treacherous and cold environments highlights the remarkable professionalism and courage of both special forces units. The unique challenges of the high-altitude setting further enhanced their operational readiness, preparing them for the unpredictable nature of future battlefields.

Training in such demanding conditions is crucial for sharpening specialized combat skills and building the resilience and versatility needed to operate in any environment. Exercises of this kind also strengthen the collaboration and jointmanship between the Army and Navy, ensuring that India’s elite forces are always prepared for any mission—from the highest peaks of the Himalayas to the deepest parts of the sea.

A team commander praised the participants, stating, “Training in these extreme conditions tests a soldier’s endurance, skill, and mental strength. It ensures that our teams can operate effectively in any environment, no matter how harsh or demanding. This exercise reflects the spirit of jointmanship and the commitment of our elite forces to remain prepared for every challenge.”

Via Pro Defence