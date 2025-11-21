Sikkim Police Directs Media To Refrain From Reporting Unnatural Deaths

Namchi, Nov 21: The Namchi District Police have issued a public advisory asking citizens and social media users to stop sharing content about unnatural deaths. They warn that such actions may cause emotional distress, particularly among young people.

The advisory highlights that the rising trend of sharing sensitive information, images, or speculation online raises significant concerns about its psychological impact. Police noted that repeatedly seeing this kind of content can trigger anxiety, fear, trauma, and emotional instability in teenagers and vulnerable individuals.

Authorities stressed that while public discussion and awareness are typical in today’s digital world, irresponsible sharing and sensationalism about these incidents can cause unnecessary harm and disrupt ongoing investigations.

The advisory states that spreading unverified information often leads to misinformation, unnecessary panic, and potential harm to the dignity and privacy of affected families.

Police have called for restraint, stating that public cooperation is vital for maintaining ethical online behavior and community well-being. The advisory also warns that those who ignore these suggestions and continue to share sensitive content may face consequences under cyber and privacy laws.

The notice reminds everyone that mental health issues related to online behavior are increasing. Responsible communication is key to preventing further distress in the community.

Attached Below Original Advisory Letter Via IPR Dept GOS, 20 Nov 2025