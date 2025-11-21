NCW Writes To Gangtok SSP Over Cyber Bullying Women On Social Media Platform

Gangtok, Nov 20 : The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has expressed appreciation to the National Commission for Women (NCW) for initiating swift action in a case involving alleged cyberbullying, harassment, and rape threats targeting two women associated with the party.

According to party officials, the NCW has formally written to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Gangtok, seeking an action-taken report regarding the complaint filed by SDF spokesperson Ms. Yojna Rai and Ms. Reema Chapaghai. The communication, dated November 14, 2025 and registered under Case No. 8/22696/2025/NCW/DK/DS, has directed authorities to submit a detailed response within 30 days. The letter further cautions that failure to comply may prompt the Commission to take further appropriate measures.

In its statement, the SDF welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely and necessary given the seriousness of the allegations. The party urged state authorities to ensure transparency and urgency throughout the investigation, emphasizing that threats of sexual violence and online harassment must be dealt with firmly.

The party stated that cyberbullying and rape threats, especially against women, cannot be tolerated in a democratic society and called for stronger legal deterrents to prevent such behaviour.

Reaffirming its stance, the SDF said it remains committed to protecting democratic rights and promoting the safety and dignity of women in Sikkim. The party added that it expects a fair investigation and prompt resolution in accordance with the law.

The statement was issued by Dr. Neeru Sewa, Senior Vice President (Political Affairs) of the Sikkim Democratic Front.