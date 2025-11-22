Minor Student Assaulted in Gyalshing; Teacher Arrested

Gyalshing, Nov 21 (Updated) : A 32-year-old school teacher was taken into custody on Friday in Gyalshing, Sikkim, regarding the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl student. Police reports indicate the suspect lured the girl to his home by claiming he needed assistance with academic work.

Upon receiving the formal complaint, police team was immediately enacted. The victim provided her statement and was taken in custody of Child Welfare Committee. She has also undergone a medical examination at the local district hospital.