Missing Minor Safely Recovered by Temi Police After Search Operation

Temi, Nov 20 : A minor girl reported missing earlier this month has been successfully located by Temi Police during an ongoing investigation into a case registered on November 1 under Sections 138 and 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Officials confirmed that a dedicated police team traced the missing child to the Naxalbari area during an intensive search operation. After being found, the girl underwent a medical examination as per protocol to ensure her physical and emotional well-being.

She has now been shifted to a shelter home, where she will receive appropriate care and support while legal processes continue.

Police authorities stated that all necessary procedures are being followed and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.