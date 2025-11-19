PM Modi Attends Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 19 : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prasanthi Nilayam on Wednesday to take part in the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Upon his arrival at Sai Kulwant Hall, he was welcomed by Sri RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust. As part of the ceremony, the Prime Minister donated 100 cows on behalf of the Trust. He was joined by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan, and other dignitaries.

Following his arrival, Prime Minister Modi offered prayers at the Maha Sannidhi and the Bhajan Mandir before proceeding to the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium, where large numbers gathered to witness the historic occasion.

The event commenced with Vedic chants performed by students of SSSIHL’s Anantapur campus. Sri Chandrababu Naidu and Sri RJ Rathnakar felicitated the Prime Minister prior to the formal welcome address. In his speech, Sri Rathnakar thanked the state government for officially recognising the centenary celebration and extended gratitude to devotees around the world for preserving Bhagawan’s legacy.

Renowned performers, including Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan and Mr Navin, graced the stage with devotional music. The audience also witnessed a Kuchipudi dance performance and several cultural presentations by students from Sri Sathya Sai Schools. A percussion grand finale was led by Padma Shri recipient Shivamani alongside musical groups from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Several distinguished guests addressed the gathering. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reflected on the positive impact of values-based education she received through Sai institutions. Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar shared personal experiences from his association with Bhagawan during the 1997 Unity Cup. Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh and Konidala Pawan Kalyan highlighted Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s transformative service to society, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recalled the landmark drinking water project initiated by Swami.

Prime Minister Modi later launched the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for 20,000 girls in the Sri Sathya Sai District and unveiled a commemorative ₹100 coin and postage stamps honoring Bhagawan’s legacy and institutions.

In his keynote speech, Modi described participating in the centenary celebrations as a blessing. He praised the ongoing humanitarian and spiritual initiatives inspired by Sri Sathya Sai Baba and said that the continued growth of these initiatives even after his physical absence reflects his greatness. He also appreciated the Trust and Sai Organisation for developing seva into a structured and sustainable model.

Modi concluded by acknowledging the spiritual significance of Puttaparthi, saying the sacred land inspires compassion, peace, and service within everyone who visits.

