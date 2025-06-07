Air Evacuation Operation from Chaten Concludes.

Pakyong, June 07 (IPR): The air evacuation operation from Chaten concluded this morning with the final sortie of MI-17 helicopters transporting army personnel to Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

A total of 76 army personnel were airlifted in the first sortie carried out by three MI-17 helicopters. This marks the completion of the coordinated evacuation efforts from Chaten, which included the successful rescue of all stranded tourists earlier.

The State Government continues to closely monitor the overall situation and remains committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to those affected.

