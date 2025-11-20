Trekker Dies During Goechala Expedition in West Sikkim

West Sikkim, Nov 19 : A trekker participating in the Goechala high-altitude trail in West Sikkim died late Monday night after reportedly experiencing severe altitude-related symptoms, authorities confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Suman Debnath (38), Superintendent with CGST & Customs, West Bengal. Debnath was part of an organised trekking group when he began experiencing acute headache, nausea, breathlessness and extreme fatigue while ascending.

Despite assistance from fellow trekkers, his condition deteriorated rapidly. He reportedly lost consciousness and passed away around 9:05 PM at Phedang, a high-altitude point nearly 25 kilometres from Yuksom.

Following the incident, authorities immediately initiated rescue operations. A team of personnel and porters was deployed to retrieve the body. Due to difficult terrain and weather conditions, the descent took nearly an entire day.

The body was transported to Gyalshing District Hospital late Tuesday night, where an inquest and autopsy were conducted as per legal protocols. After completion of formalities, the remains were handed over to family representatives for transportation to West Bengal.

Preliminary observations suggest the death may be linked to high-altitude medical complications. However, a UD (Unnatural Death) case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause and circumstances leading to the incident.

Authorities have urged trekkers to take necessary precautions and monitor health symptoms while undertaking high-altitude expeditions.

Shared as PR By Office of the Superintendent of Police, Gyalshing District