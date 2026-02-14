Honesty Shines in Dzongu: Lost ₹33,500 Returned to Senior Citizen in Heartwarming Gesture

Pakyong, 14 Feb : In a touching act of integrity and compassion, Phidang Police Check Post on Friday returned ₹33,500 to its rightful owner, senior citizen Ram Lall Sunuwar of Namok Khola.

The cash had been discovered by Dr. Chewang Uden, a dedicated medical officer serving at Dikchu PHC in North Sikkim. Without hesitation, Dr. Doma ensured that the money was reported and safely handed over to the authorities, leading to its rightful return.

For Ram Lall Sunuwar, the moment was filled with relief and gratitude. Expressing heartfelt thanks to Dr. Chewang Doma, he acknowledged the kindness and honesty that made the reunion with his lost money possible.

The incident stands as a powerful reminder that integrity and civic responsibility continue to thrive in society. Such acts not only restore lost belongings but also strengthen faith in humanity and community values.