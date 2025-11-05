Flavoured Drinking Water Unit in Namchi Ordered to Halt Production After Samples Declared Unsafe

Namchi, Nov 05 : The Food Safety authorities have issued a prohibition order against a flavoured drinking water manufacturing unit located at Boomtar, Namchi, after samples of its products were found unsafe for consumption.

According to the order issued under Section 36 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, an inspection was conducted on 15 September 2025 by the Food Safety Officer of Namchi District, accompanied by a technical team comprising a microbiologist and an assistant chemist from the State Food Testing Laboratory, Sikkim.

Samples of mint and apple flavoured water were collected during the inspection.

The analysis report from the State Food Testing Laboratory and an NABL-accredited laboratory confirmed that both flavoured water samples tested positive for the presence of coliform bacteria. The laboratory’s opinion classified the products as unsafe food.

Following the findings, the manufacturer has been directed to recall all flavoured water products from the market to ensure public health safety and to submit recall data to the authorities at the earliest.

Using powers under Section 36 and related provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and Rules, the Food Safety Officer has prohibited the manufacturing and sale of all flavoured and packaged drinking water produced by the unit until further notice.