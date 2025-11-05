Mysterious Blazing Object Resembling Human Face Sighted Over Siliguri Skies

Siliguri, Nov 05 : Residents of Siliguri were left astonished early Wednesday morning after a mysterious blazing object, resembling a human face, was spotted hovering in the sky. The unusual sight was first noticed around 5:00 AM by local resident Mr. Kumar Tamang from Farabari, near the Eastern Bypass and Ashigarh. He managed to capture both photographs and a short video of the phenomenon from his home, during which he can be heard calling his wife to witness the spectacle.

According to Mr. Tamang, the glowing object appeared to remain stationary for a brief moment before slowly moving across the sky. “It was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” he said, expressing both amazement and curiosity about the rare sighting.

Around the same time, another resident from Matigara near Himul also recorded a similar video of the object at approximately 4:53 AM. The footage, later shared on The Voice of Sikkim social media page, has gone viral, drawing lakhs of views and sparking widespread speculation online.

While some viewers believe the object could be a weather balloon or a low-orbit satellite, others have floated imaginative theories, ranging from extraterrestrial activity to digital illusions. Despite the growing attention, the exact nature of the object remains unknown.

Interestingly, a few online users have linked the sighting to 3I/ATLAS, an interstellar object currently being discussed within the global scientific community. However, no official statement or verification has yet been made regarding the Siliguri sighting.

For now, the mysterious “human-faced” object continues to fuel fascination and debate among residents and netizens alike.