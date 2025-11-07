Suspended PSI Gopal Badane Dismissed from Service After Arrest in Phaltan Suicide Case

Satara, Nov 5 : The Maharashtra Police Department has officially terminated the service of suspended Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gopal Balasaheb Badane, who was arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a woman doctor in Phaltan, Satara district.

Badane, previously posted at Phaltan Rural Police Station, was found guilty of abusing his official powers and engaging in inappropriate and unethical conduct, as stated in the dismissal order. Authorities remarked that his actions were “unbecoming of a police officer” and had severely undermined the integrity and image of the police force.

The order described his behaviour as “highly disgraceful and reprehensible,” emphasizing that such misconduct made it impossible for him to continue in public service.

According to Satara Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi, the dismissal was carried out under the directives of Special Inspector General of Police (Kolhapur Range) Sunil Phulari, invoking Article 311(2)(b) of the Indian Constitution. The termination became effective on November 4, 2025, and was formally documented the following day under Phaltan Rural Police jurisdiction.

Badane’s dismissal follows his arrest on October 23, after a woman doctor allegedly took her own life in Phaltan. In a message reportedly written on her palm, the deceased accused Badane of repeatedly raping her and also named Prashant Bankar, a software engineer and son of her landlord, for physical and mental harassment. Both men have been taken into custody.