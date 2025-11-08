41st All India Governor’s Gold Cup Football Tournament to Begin on November 16 at Gangtok

Gangtok, Nov 8 : The Sikkim Football Association (SFA) has announced the fixtures for the 41st All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2025, scheduled to take place from November 16 to November 29 at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok.

The prestigious tournament, affiliated with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA), will feature top teams from across India and neighboring regions, competing for the coveted Governor’s Gold Cup title.

According to the official fixture, the pre-qualifying round will kick off on November 16, with Brotherhood FC (Sikkim) facing Sikkim Himalayan SC at noon, followed by GTA (Darjeeling) XI against Sikkim Police FT at 2:30 p.m. The same day will also see Sikkim Dragon FC meeting Services FT in later matches.

The pre-quarterfinals begin on November 18, with Daimond Harbour FC taking on Inter Kashi FC, followed by several key encounters including Rajasthan United FC vs Church Boys FC (Nepal) and Neroca FC (Manipur) vs NorthEast United FC.

Quarterfinal matches are slated from November 22 to November 25, with semifinals scheduled on November 26 and 27. The grand final will be played on November 29 at 1:30 p.m., promising an exciting conclusion to the two-week tournament.

All matches will be played on the artificial turf at Paljor Stadium, under AIFF regulations. The Sikkim Football Association reserves the right to reschedule fixtures if necessary.

The tournament, one of the oldest and most celebrated football events in Sikkim, continues to uphold its legacy of promoting competitive football and sportsmanship in the region.