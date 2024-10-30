Soreng District Police Seize Large Quantity of Contraband, Arrest Two

Soreng , October 30 : In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Sombaria Police Station under Soreng District successfully intercepted an Omni van and apprehended two individuals suspected of possessing contraband substances. The suspects, identified as Puspa Lall Chettri, 39, son of Kul Bahadur Chettri, a resident of Salangdang, Sombaria, and Dewash Rai, 37, son of the late Ganesh Kumar Rai, a resident of Soreng and regular employee under the HRDD posted at Tikpur Secondary School, Sombaria, were detained at Sombaria Bazaar on the morning of October 30, 2024, around 10:30 a.m.

During the search conducted by police officers in the presence of the Block Development Officer of Sombaria, a total of 125 Windlas Winspasmo capsules were recovered from the duo’s possession. The seized items have been taken into police custody as evidence.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act, and an active investigation is underway. According to authorities, the two accused had been on the radar of the Soreng District Police for some time, and their arrest marks a considerable step forward in combating the illicit drug trade in the region.

The Soreng District Police reaffirmed their commitment to making Soreng a drug-free district and urged members of the community to join in the collective effort against drug abuse. “Let us work together to make Soreng a ‘Nasha Mukta District’ for a brighter tomorrow and a healthier society,” they appealed.

The operation underscores the district’s dedication to curbing drug-related activities and building a safe environment for the future.