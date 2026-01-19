CM’s Political Secretary Slaps Legal Notice on ‘The Newsbox’ Over Star Mall Ownership Allegations

Gangtok, 19 Jan : Jacob Khaling, the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, has issued a legal notice to the media house The Newsbox and its reporter, accusing them of circulating a “demonstrably biased” and “unethical” report aimed at damaging his reputation.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Khaling categorically denied allegations made in the report which claimed he holds shares or ownership interests in the Star Mall complex. Khaling termed the assertions “patently false” and devoid of any factual foundation, stating that the report was aired without verification or evidence.

Khaling expressed particular grievance regarding the tone of the reportage, citing specific remarks made by the reporter—such as “itna himmat inmein kahan se aati hai”—which he claims were intended to ridicule and intimidate him.

“The said reportage was aimed not at informing the public, but at maligning my reputation through conjecture, innuendo, and unverified assertions,” Khaling stated.

The Political Secretary, citing his long tenure in public service—from an elected Panchayat member to his current role—emphasized that his conduct has always been guided by integrity. He argued that the media house failed to offer him a meaningful opportunity to present his side of the story before publishing the damaging claims.

Through the legal notice, Khaling has challenged the media outlet to produce credible, verifiable proof to substantiate their allegations.

Khaling warned that failure to provide proof would result in him pursuing all available legal remedies, including civil and criminal proceedings. He also indicated plans to file formal representations with media regulatory bodies, including the Press Council of India.

“While I remain a firm believer in the freedom of the press, such freedom cannot be a licence for character assassination or trial by media,” Khaling concluded.