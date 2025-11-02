Body of Missing Youth Recovered from Rangeet River

Namchi, Nov 02 : The lifeless body of a 22-year-old youth, identified as Passang Norbu Sherpa from Kewzing, South Sikkim, was recovered from the bank of the Rangeet River near Legship Taatopaani on Saturday, approximately 15 days after he went missing.

Mr. Sherpa’s family had lodged a missing person report on October 16 after he was reportedly swept away by the Rangeet River from the Tashiding Bridge area.

The body was first sighted by Dhan Bahadur Sunar, a staff member of the Taatopani Monastery, who immediately alerted the Hingdam Police Outpost.

Police personnel from Ravangla, along with local residents, successfully retrieved the body from the river. It has been transported to Namchi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Sources indicate that initial findings suggest no evidence of foul play in the case. The police investigation is ongoing.