Alleged Extortion Racket Targeting Hill-Bound Vehicles Exposed in Siliguri

Siliguri, Dec 20 : In a significant development, local residents, vehicle drivers, and social volunteers in Siliguri apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in extorting money from passenger vehicles operating between Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Sikkim, and Mirik.

The alleged activities of the duo came to light after a driver of a Sikkim-registered passenger vehicle publicly shared his experience of harassment and forced extortion on social media. The post quickly gained traction online, triggering widespread condemnation from netizens who strongly criticised the act and demanded accountability.

Following the public outcry, a coordinated effort by vigilant locals, drivers, and social volunteers led to the suspects being caught red-handed while allegedly carrying out the illegal activity in broad daylight. Upon being confronted, the two reportedly apologised and sought forgiveness, assuring that they would not repeat such actions. They also disclosed their identities when questioned by the group.

Incidents of extortion targeting transport operators in Siliguri are not new. Similar cases have been reported in the past, raising serious concerns about law and order in the city. As Siliguri serves as a major commercial, transit, and business hub for Darjeeling and Sikkim, such unlawful activities tarnish the city’s image and create fear among drivers and passengers alike.

Residents and stakeholders have once again urged the Siliguri administration and law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against such antisocial elements. The latest incident has reinforced the message that extortion and harassment will not be tolerated, and those indulging in such illegal acts will face consequences under the law.