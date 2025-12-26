Siliguri Hotels Implement Total Ban on Bangladeshi Guests, Citing National Interest

Siliguri, Dec 26 : Hoteliers in the strategic hub of Siliguri have announced a complete suspension of accommodation services for Bangladeshi nationals. This sweeping directive from the Greater Siliguri Hoteliers Welfare Association marks a significant escalation, as it now includes individuals traveling for essential medical treatment and education—groups that were previously exempt under humanitarian clauses.

Prioritizing Sovereignty Over Profit

The association clarified that while business is important, the current decision is rooted in a commitment to national security and regional pride. In a recent statement, representatives noted that the decision to revoke previous relaxations for patients and students was a difficult but necessary step to align with the public sentiment regarding India’s territorial integrity.

Catalysts for the Boycott

The tightening of restrictions follows a wave of local indignation sparked by controversial political rhetoric in Bangladesh concerning the Siliguri Corridor (the “Chicken’s Neck”). This vital land bridge connects mainland India to its northeastern states, and local stakeholders view recent external comments as a direct provocation.

Furthermore, the move is a protest against the ongoing reports of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. Local business owners expressed frustration that while Indian hospitality remains open to neighbors, the safety of minorities across the border continues to be compromised.

Impact on Local Services

The ripple effect of this decision is already visible across the city:

Signage: Numerous hotels have prominently displayed notices stating they will no longer accept Bangladeshi passports.

Transport: Several local transport unions and private operators have joined the boycott, refusing to provide transit services to travelers from the neighboring country.

Humanitarian Shift: The previous “medical ground” exceptions have been officially scrapped, leaving many traveling for healthcare in a difficult position.

This collective stance by the Siliguri business community serves as a firm message regarding the intersection of regional geopolitics and local commerce.