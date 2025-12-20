Horrific Vigilante Killing: Hindu Worker Lynched and Burned Amid Rising Radical Unrest in Bangladesh

Mymensingh (Bangladesh), Dec 20 : A wave of shock has gripped the region following the gruesome murder of a 28-year-old Hindu garment worker, Dipu Chandra Das, who was brutally lynched and set ablaze by a radicalized mob. The incident, fueled by allegations of “blasphemy,” comes at a time of heightened religious tension and political instability across the nation.

The Midnight Nightmare

The violence erupted late Thursday night in the Bhaluka upazila area of Mymensingh. What began as a verbal dispute quickly escalated when locals accused Das, a factory worker and tenant, of making derogatory comments about the Prophet Mohammad.

Witnesses describe a terrifying scene where a massive crowd intercepted Das, dragging him toward a bus terminal. He was subjected to a relentless assault with sticks and blunt objects until he collapsed. In a final act of barbarity, the mob tied his lifeless body to a tree and set it on fire.

Grief and Government Inaction

The victim’s father, Ravilal Das, recounted his agony to the media, revealing he first learned of his son’s fate via social media. “No one from the government has given any assurance,” he stated, highlighting a lack of direct support despite the interim government’s public condemnation.

While police have reportedly detained seven individuals in connection with the killing, the identity of the mob leaders remains a subject of intense speculation, with locals pointing toward radical student wings and Islamist groups.

A Climate of Fear

The lynching coincides with broader unrest following the assassination of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. Reports indicate that protests demanding justice for Hadi have been hijacked by extremist elements. Former Information Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat alleged that figures linked to Al-Qaeda-affiliated groups have been seen delivering provocative speeches, further inciting communal violence.

Disturbingly, social media footage showed segments of the crowd celebrating the killing, a visual that has drawn international outrage and raised questions about the safety of minorities under the current administration led by Muhammad Yunus.

International Response

The brutality has resonated across the border, with Indian political leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, labeling the murder a “crime against humanity.” Leaders in New Delhi are being urged to press the Bangladeshi government for stronger protections for Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist minorities who find themselves increasingly vulnerable in the current political vacuum.