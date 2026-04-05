Watch : ₹150 Row Turns Street Ugly – Lal Bazar Clash Ends with Written Apology to Police

Gangtok, April 5 : A seemingly trivial dispute over a plate of alu-chiura snowballed into a public scuffle at Lal Bazar, before ending with a formal apology to police by four youths involved in the clash.

The incident unfolded in front of Lal Bazar Super Market near a chiura stall, one of the busiest stretches in the capital’s commercial hub. According to eyewitness accounts, the argument began over a payment of around ₹150, when a customer allegedly refused to pay, claiming the amount had already been settled. What followed was a heated exchange that quickly spiralled into a physical altercation.

As tempers flared, the situation drew a crowd, briefly disrupting normal activity in the area. Videos of the scuffle, widely circulated on social media, showed bystanders stepping in as the confrontation escalated between the groups.

Police intervened soon after and detained those involved. Among them were four youths — Simson Subba, Biroj Rai, Peter Dorjee and Sonal Bhutia — who later submitted a written apology to Sadar Police Station, Gangtok.

In their letter, the group admitted to engaging in the fight with another individual, identified as Aniket Kumar, and his associates. They expressed regret over their actions, calling it a “first and last mistake,” and assured authorities that such behaviour would not be repeated.

“We are very sorry for our behaviour and request forgiveness. We will not repeat such actions again,” the letter stated, adding that they would be prepared to face any punishment if found involved in similar incidents in the future.

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The youths, who said they are currently residing in Rongoan, Lower Burtuk, with permanent roots in Ilam, Nepal, also extended an apology to the public for causing disturbance in a crowded marketplace.

With no reports of serious injuries, the matter was resolved after the apology, and the individuals were released following a warning from police.

The episode underscores how minor disputes in high-footfall areas can quickly escalate into public disorder, while also highlighting the role of timely police intervention in restoring calm.

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It is to bring to the notice of public & administration that during our visit, we observed the presence of a few intoxicated individuals creating a nuisance at the location. Around 2–3 men, along with a lady, appeared to be heavily drunk and were involved in physical altercation and verbal abuse in a public area.

Their behavior caused discomfort and disturbance to others present, including families and visitors who had gathered there peacefully. In fact, many of us who were sitting and enjoying had to leave the place due to the situation. Additionally, these individuals were also demanding money from people, which further added to the concern.

Considering that Sikkim is a prominent tourist destination, such incidents of reckless and abusive behavior may negatively impact its image and the safety perception among visitors.

In view of the above, it is suggested that police personnel may be deployed in the area to ensure public safety, maintain order, and prevent such occurrences in the future.