North Sikkim: Chungthang-Lachen Road Washed Away at Taramchu, Tourists Stranded

Gangtok, April 6 : The Chungthang-Lachen road in North Sikkim has been blocked after heavy rains washed away the entire road formation near Taramchu on Sunday. The breach has cut off the only motorable link to the popular tourist spot of Lachen. Tourists heading to Lachen are being diverted via the Donkiala-Lachung route, while those already in Lachen remain stranded.

The Mangan District Administration issued an advisory asking tourists in Lachen to stay indoors overnight on April 5 for safety. Evacuation is scheduled to begin on the morning of April 6 via the alternate high-altitude route: Lachen → Dongkya La → Lachung → Gangtok.

Snow clearance work is underway on a war footing. A joint team of District Administration, Police, ITBP, BRO, and the Indian Army is managing the operation. The exact timing depends on weather conditions and road safety.

Emergency helplines:

+91 9907956705

03592 281007

This incident highlights the recurring problem of road disruptions in Sikkim, especially during the rainy season. The Chungthang-Lachen stretch had recently been repaired after damage from the 2023 GLOF and later weather events, yet the fragile Himalayan terrain continues to pose challenges.

Lachen, a gateway to high-altitude lakes and valleys, sees thousands of tourists every year. Such blockades often affect local tourism and cause inconvenience to visitors.

Tourists planning trips to North Sikkim are advised to check official updates from the Mangan District Administration before travelling. Safety remains the priority in these unpredictable conditions.

–Developing Story–