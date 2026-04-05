48 Hours, No Excuses: New Labour Rule Forces Companies to Settle Dues Within 2 Days

New Delhi, April 4 : India’s new labour framework is set to end a frustrating chapter in an employee’s exit process. Starting in 2026, companies will need to pay an employee’s full and final dues within just two working days after their last day on the job.

For millions of workers who typically spend weeks or even months following up with HR departments, this change brings a long-awaited turnaround.

The main idea behind the reform is simple: when employment ends, financial closure should happen quickly. Under the updated provisions linked to the Code on Wages, employers must process all pending payments within 48 hours. This applies whether the exit is due to resignation, termination, retirement, or retrenchment.

From Months of Waiting to a 48-Hour Deadline

Delays in salary settlements have been common. Employees often waited 30 to 90 days for pending salaries, bonuses, or reimbursements, causing financial strain during job transitions.

The new rule aims to eliminate this culture of delay. By enforcing a strict two-day window, the government is encouraging companies to adopt quicker and more reliable payroll systems.

What Exactly Gets Paid?

A full and final (FnF) settlement covers more than just the last paycheck. It’s a complete financial wrap-up that includes:

* Salary for the final working period

* Leave encashment for unused paid leaves

* Bonuses, incentives, or commissions

* Gratuity (when applicable)

* Reimbursements and other dues

All of this must now be calculated and paid out within the strict 48-hour timeline.

A Big Shift for Employers Too

While the rule benefits employees, it also pressures companies to improve their internal systems. Traditional payroll cycles, often processed monthly, may no longer work.

Experts believe this will likely lead to quicker adoption of automated HR and payroll platforms, allowing for real-time calculations and faster approvals.

Gratuity and Other Timelines

In addition to faster settlements, the broader reform framework aims to streamline other benefits. Gratuity payments should be processed within a set period once eligibility is established, raising compliance expectations.

Why This Matters

This change represents more than just compliance; it signals a shift in workplace culture. Timely payments are not only a legal requirement but also an issue of trust. By enforcing a strict deadline, the new rule seeks to decrease disputes, improve transparency, and make sure employees are not left struggling financially after leaving a job.

For employees, this means a quicker end to waiting. For employers, it’s a reminder that exit processes are as important as onboarding.