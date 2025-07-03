Two Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Sikkim Drug Cases

Gangtok, July 3 : Superintendent of Police Mahendra Subba today addressed the press to provide updates on significant case developments, highlighting two convictions under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA).

In a 2020 case [Sadar Case No. 101/2020] , Guddu Kumar Gupta, a truck driver from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, and a temporary resident of 6th Mile Tadong, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Gupta was convicted after a commercial quantity of contraband substances was discovered at Lower Lingdum. The investigating officer for this case was then Police Officer Shekhar Basnett.

A separate 2021 case [Sadar Case 163/2021] saw Bikram Sharma, a resident of Kalimpong, also receive a sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a Rs 1 lakh fine. Sharma was apprehended with a commercial quantity of contraband substances in his backpack near Tadong College Gate. The investigation was led by then Police Officer Sherab Bhutia.