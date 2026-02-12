Theft Case Solved Within 48 Hours; Gold and Silver Worth ₹41 Lakh Recovered in Jorethang

Gangtok, 11 Feb : Jorethang Police have successfully solved a theft case within 48 hours and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth approximately ₹41 lakh.

According to police sources, the case was registered at Jorethang Police Station on February 6, 2026. The FIR No. 03/2026 was filed under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2020.

During the course of investigation, a team led by Police Inspector (PI) C.K. Subba arrested Wongal Tamang and Biswas Rai, residents of Lower Goam. Following continuous investigation, the police recovered around 20 tolas of gold and 400 grams of silver ornaments believed to be connected to the theft.

The operation saw active participation from Police Inspector C.K. Subba, Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Surendra Tamang, LNK Biren Gurung (Police Constable), and LNK Navin Chettri (Police Constable).

Further investigation into the case is ongoing, police said.