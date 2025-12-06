Transport Department to Begin Permit Submission Process from January 5, 2026

Gangtok, Dec 6 : The Transport Department, Government of Sikkim, has officially announced that the process for submitting recommendations and countersignature permits for all categories of vehicles will commence from January 5, 2026. The submission window will be open on all working days between 10:00 AM and 4:30 PM, as per a public notice issued by the department.

Applicants have been strictly advised to ensure that all required documents are complete and accurate, as incomplete applications will be summarily rejected. To avoid duplication and administrative complications, each applicant is permitted to submit only one form.

The department has assured that the entire process will be carried out with full transparency and without any interference from departmental officials. To ensure smooth execution, applicants must submit their application forms directly at the office of the Secretary, State Transport Authority.

It has also been clarified that permits will be issued strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, and only until the prescribed quota is fully exhausted. The department has urged all applicants to adhere carefully to the guidelines to avoid disqualification or delays.