SSDMA Holds Press Conference on Recent Earthquakes

Gangtok, 27 Feb (IPR): The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) held a press conference at its Conference Hall this afternoon to brief the media on recent seismic activity in the State.

State Relief Commissioner, Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department, Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, briefed the media on earthquake occurrences since February 9. He was accompanied by Director, SSDMA, Mr Prabhakar Rai.

Mr Bhutia informed that 57 earthquakes were recorded in the Sikkim–Nepal–Bhutan–Tibet region since February 9, of which 41 originated in Sikkim. He stated that seismic activity is common in the Himalayan belt and noted that the strongest tremor recorded in the State during this period measured 4.6 magnitude in Gyalshing yesterday. While minor tremors have been felt across the State, he clarified that such occurrences are generally not a cause for major concern.

Highlighting safety measures, Mr Bhutia emphasised the importance of remaining calm and following the “Drop, Cover and Hold” protocol during tremors. He advised that individuals indoors should stay inside, take shelter under sturdy furniture, protect their head, and hold on until the shaking stops. After tremors cease, people should move to open spaces away from buildings, trees and electric poles. He also advised shutting off gas and electricity connections, if feasible, and cautioned against the spread of unverified rumours.

Stressing preparedness, Mr Bhutia urged families to identify safe zones and escape routes in advance. He noted that falling objects pose significant risks and recommended securing loose fittings and avoiding placement of heavy objects overhead.

On institutional preparedness, he informed that since February 9, schools have been sensitised on earthquake safety in coordination with the Education Department. Mock drills are being conducted regularly, Disaster Management Clubs are being formed in schools under a teacher Nodal Officer, and school safety handbooks have been distributed.

Regarding village-level preparedness, Mr Bhutia stated that SSDMA and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) continue to conduct awareness programmes. Village disaster management plans and committees have been established, and the public was urged to coordinate with panchayats to revive or strengthen dormant plans where necessary.

He further encouraged citizens to download the SACHET mobile application, an initiative of the Government of India, for real-time updates on earthquakes and other hazards.

Addressing seasonal risks, Mr Bhutia highlighted the growing threat of forest fires and urged public vigilance, including proper disposal of cigarettes and caution while handling campfires. He advised reporting fire incidents immediately to the Forest Department or police and stated that District Operation Centres are functional round-the-clock across all districts.

He also called for pre-monsoon preparedness, urging citizens to keep drains clear to prevent waterlogging and localised flooding.

The press conference concluded with an interactive session with the media.

