Singtam Police Nab Alleged Drug Peddler, 14 Grams of Brown Sugar Seized in Major Crackdown

Singtam, 4 March : In a significant success under its ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, Singtam Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly possessing and transporting suspected contraband substances in East Sikkim.

The operation was carried out on March 4, 2026, by a team from Singtam Police Station following specific intelligence inputs developed by Station House Officer Kishor Chettri. Acting swiftly on the information, officers conducted a targeted raid in the Sirwani area of Singtam.

During the operation, police intercepted a Maruti Swift (Registration No. SK07P-0479) driven by Rinchen Sherpa, a resident of Dochum Sirwani. Authorities had reportedly received reliable information that the vehicle was being used to transport and sell illegal narcotics in and around the Sirwani Fatak area.

A detailed search was conducted in the presence of a Gazetted Officer, the BDO of Khamdong, along with independent witnesses to ensure transparency. During the search, officials recovered approximately 14 grams of suspected brown sugar concealed in the right pocket of the accused’s trousers.

The seized substance was formally taken into custody by Police Inspector Mamta Rai after completing all legal procedures. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and uncover any wider distribution network.

Singtam Police have reaffirmed their zero-tolerance approach toward drug trafficking and urged residents to cooperate by sharing timely information to help curb the spread of narcotics in the region.