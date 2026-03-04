Another Hit and Run Case In Siliguri : Drunk Driver Runs Over Woman , Victim in Critical Condition

Siliguri, March 3 : A shocking case of drunk and reckless driving has left a young woman critically injured in Siliguri late Sunday night. According to a written complaint from her brother, the incident happened between 9:30 PM and 10:30 PM near Sani Bhawan at Ahu Chowdhury More in Babu Para, under Siliguri Police Station limits. The victim, Ankita Das, was returning home from work on her scooty (WB-73-N-5085) when a speeding car (WB-74-AH-3774) reportedly hit her from behind.

The complainant stated that the car driver was going very fast and seemed to be drunk. The impact of the collision threw the woman onto the road, leaving her unconscious. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly dragged her for nearly 500 meters and is accused of running over parts of her body before fleeing the scene.

Local residents rushed to help and quickly took her to Siliguri District Hospital. People at the scene informed her family through her mobile phone. Doctors confirmed that she suffered severe injuries to her head, back, and hip. Although her helmet likely saved her life, her condition remains critical.

She was later transferred to a private hospital for specialized neurological and orthopedic treatment. Medical sources say her situation is serious, and she is under close observation.

The family has urged police to register an FIR and take strong legal action against the driver for reckless driving, drunk driving, and fleeing the scene after causing serious injuries.

A police investigation into the matter is expected to follow based on the formal complaint.