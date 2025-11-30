BJP Sikkim Files RTI Seeking Transparency in Sub-Inspector Recruitment Process

Gangtok, Nov 28 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Unit has submitted an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, requesting detailed recruitment data from the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) regarding the recently advertised Sub-Inspector posts under the Sikkim Police.

The RTI was filed by Sangay Gyatso Bhutia, spokesperson of BJP Sikkim, on November 28, 2025. The application seeks full transparency on the direct recruitment process for 39 Sub-Inspector vacancies advertised by SPSC through notification No. 14/SPSC/EXAM/2025 dated May 20, 2025.

According to the application, the party has requested a comprehensive breakdown of the recruitment process, including the total number of applicants and detailed records from every stage of examination — the preliminary exam, physical efficiency test, and written examination. The request also includes candidate answer sheets, mark sheets, and the final merit list of selected candidates.

The RTI further seeks clarity on the number of candidates shortlisted after each stage of the selection process.

Citing environmental concerns and volume of documentation, the applicant has requested the information be shared in digital form through a pen drive or USB device, with the cost of storage media to be borne by the applicant.

In the submission, BJP Sikkim stated that the requested information does not fall under Sections 8 and 9 of the RTI Act. A mandatory fee of ₹10 was deposited along with the request.

Speaking on the purpose of the RTI, the party representative emphasized that the intent is to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in the recruitment process for one of the state’s key law enforcement positions.

The SPSC is yet to respond officially to the application.