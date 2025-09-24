Sikkim Will Not Tolerate Threats to National Security : CM

Gangtok, Sep 24 : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has issued a firm warning against threats to national security and public order, declaring that his government has a zero-tolerance policy. The statement comes in response to social media posts from the opposition calling for a “Nepal-style” movement to overthrow the government.

Speaking at a function in Gangtok, Tamang emphasized Sikkim’s legacy of peace and constitutional integrity, especially as the state celebrates its 50th anniversary. “This is a reminder of how this small Himalayan state has, with peace and dignity, contributed to the nation by safeguarding the Union through its vital geopolitical position,” he said.

Given Sikkim’s strategic location, sharing borders with Bhutan, China, and Nepal, Tamang stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability. While he acknowledged that democratic dissent and constructive criticism are welcome, he drew a clear line against provocative speech or any activity that seeks to foment unrest, undermine national decisions, or endanger public safety.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state would respond swiftly and lawfully to any allegations of sedition, incitement to violence, or attempts to subvert public order. He also called on all political and community leaders to uphold their shared responsibility, noting that the people of Sikkim have consistently rejected violence and intimidation.