Doka-La and Cho-La to Open for Domestic Tourists from October 1

Gangtok, Sep 25 : In a major step to boost sustainable tourism in border areas, the Government of Sikkim has announced that Doka-La and Cho-La will be opened for domestic tourists starting October 1, 2025. Access will be restricted to Indian citizens with valid voter IDs, and strict guidelines have been put in place to ensure proper management, safety, and environmental protection.

Permit Rules and Entry Conditions

Tourists will be required to obtain valid permits issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department through registered tour operators or travel agencies. Permits will only be issued after submission of at least one night’s home-stay booking confirmation along the Silk Route (Kupup, Gnathang, Zuluk, Padamchen).

Each visitor will have to pay a permit fee of ₹1,120, which includes entry to the Wildlife Sanctuary and Tsomgo Pokhari Sangrakshan Samiti. Officials on government duty with permits from the Home Department will be exempted from fees.

Vehicle Restrictions

Only 25 tourist vehicles and 25 bikers per day will be allowed for both Doka-La and Cho-La. Vehicles must have an engine capacity of at least 1400 cc due to the difficult terrain. Private vehicles will not be permitted; only registered travel operator vehicles can be used.

The fixed fare for hiring vehicles has been set at ₹12,000 for a two-day package under category Z and ₹11,000 for category J vehicles.

Security and Escort Measures

Security checks will be conducted by the Army, Sikkim Police, and Tourism Department officials at Kupup and Cho-La checkpoints. Police escorts will accompany tourists to ensure safety during travel.

Staggered Timings for Tourist Movement

To manage unpredictable weather and parking issues, tourists will be required to start their journey early. Groups will depart from Tsomgo (Cho-La diversion) to Cho-La at 10:00 am and 11:00 am, while the return journey from Kupup to Doka-La will also follow the same schedule the next day.

Environmental Protection

To preserve the fragile ecosystem, all vehicles must carry a garbage bag and dispose of waste only at designated collection sites in Tsomgo and Kupup. Tour operators are required to ensure that no littering or environmental damage occurs.

Monitoring and Reporting

The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department will issue express permits for the 25 daily vehicles, with checks only at key diversion points. Monthly reports on tourist and vehicle movements will be submitted to the Home Department for security and monitoring purposes.