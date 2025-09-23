Two Police Personnel Suspended After Alleged Assault on Truck Driver in Ranipool

Gangtok, Sep 23 : Two police personnel from Ranipul Police Station have been suspended following allegations of assaulting a truck driver within their jurisdiction last week. The police initiated immediate action after a video of the incident was shared on social media.

The truck driver, a resident of Siliguri, was on his regular route to Gangtok with a goods consignment when the incident unfolded. He alleges that under the pretext of an interrogation, police personnel manhandled him and extorted Rs 700. The incident came to light after a social media influencer from Siliguri posted about it on Facebook.

Following the public outcry, the Gangtok District SP Office took the matter seriously and, under the direction of Sikkim’s Director General of Police (DGP), took immediate action against the accused personnel.

Independent Inquiry Initiated

The two officers from Ranipul Police Station were suspended on September 21, 2025, based on the video that went viral on social media. An independent inquiry has been formed to conduct a fair and thorough investigation into the matter. Until the inquiry is complete, both personnel have been attached to the SP Gangtok office.

The Director General of Police is personally overseeing the investigation to ensure the entire process is transparent and just. The Sikkim Police remains committed to its motto, “To Protect and Serve,” and to upholding its professionalism, integrity, and public trust.