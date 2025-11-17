Tseten Tashi Bhutia Receives Inaugural Kongchen Dorjee Award for Protecting Sikkim’s Old Laws

Gangtok, Nov 16 : Prominent social activist and political figure Tseten Tashi Bhutia has been awarded the first-ever Kongchen Dorjee Award for his exceptional efforts in preserving Sikkim’s Old Laws and championing the rights of indigenous communities.

The honour was bestowed upon him by the Sikkim Indigenous Lepcha Tribal Association (SILTA) during a ceremony held in Gangtok on November 16, 2025.

Bhutia has been at the forefront of advocating legal safeguards for Sikkim’s traditional framework while continuously working towards the welfare, empowerment, and cultural protection of the state’s native communities. His continuous contributions over the years have earned him significant admiration among the people of Sikkim.

The newly instituted Kongchen Dorjee Award recognizes individuals who have played a crucial role in safeguarding the heritage, cultural identity, and historical rights of Sikkim’s indigenous population.