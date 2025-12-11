Sikkim Releases 2026 Almanac; Govt Offices, Public to Access Copies at ₹20

Gangtok, Dec 11: The Government of Sikkim has officially launched the Sikkim Government Almanac 2026, an annual reference guide outlining festivals, state-notified holidays, and culturally significant dates. The publication includes monthly layouts, traditional symbols, and a detailed list of gazetted and restricted holidays for government offices and institutions.

The almanac states that all government establishments will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays, while employees are entitled to two restricted holidays of their choice each year.

The latest edition was unveiled by Chief Secretary R. Telang (IAS) and printed by the Printing & Stationery Department, which will distribute copies to various government offices based on their requirements.

For the general public, the Almanac will be available at the Single Window counter of the Printing & Stationery Department for ₹20 per copy upon submission of an SBS B.R. The collected revenue will be credited under Revenue Head 0058-00-200.

To increase accessibility, the department will also sell the 2026 Almanac at M.G. Marg and organise a one-day statewide sale and display across all District Headquarters on January 5, 2026.

The department has urged citizens and vendors to honour the cultural value, Sikkimese identity, and traditional sanctity associated with the Almanac. Officials warned that any complaints of overpricing or misuse will result in strict action.