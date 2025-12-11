Sikkim University Puts OSD Appointment on Hold Amid Allegations; Seeks Clarification from Tezpur University

Gangtok, Dec 11 : Sikkim University has temporarily withheld the joining of CMA Dr. Braja Bandhu Mishra, who was selected for the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on contract, following serious allegations raised after his appointment.

According to the University’s press note, the OSD post was advertised on October 19, 2025, based on administrative requirements. A total of nine applications were received, out of which four candidates were shortlisted. The selection interview was conducted in hybrid mode on November 11, 2025, by a duly constituted Selection Committee, which recommended Dr. Mishra for the position.

The recommendation was later circulated to the Executive Council and approved, after which Dr. Mishra was formally offered the contract appointment. He submitted his joining on December 1, 2025, but the issuance of his appointment order remains pending, subject to mandatory verification of antecedents as per government norms. The University clarified that no procedural lapse occurred in the recruitment process.

However, amid allegations regarding the appointee, Sikkim University has initiated a verification process by writing to Tezpur University, seeking confirmation on whether any case is pending or under consideration against Dr. Mishra.

To ensure administrative transparency and accountability, the University has placed his joining in abeyance until further clarification is received.

