Tragedy at Singshore: Uttarey Food Godown In-Charge Loses Life as Vehicle Plunges 400 Feet

Gangtok, Dec 10 : In a tragic incident reported from West Sikkim, Lilen Subba, the In-charge of the Uttarey Food Godown, lost his life after his vehicle met with a severe accident near the Singshore cliff area on Tuesday evening.

According to preliminary reports, Subba, a resident of Hee-Gaon, was travelling in his private Kia Seltos when the vehicle reportedly lost control and plummeted approximately 400 feet down the steep gorge.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, local residents immediately rushed to the site to initiate a rescue operation. Through their relentless efforts, the locals managed to retrieve Subba from the base of the cliff in critical condition. However, despite the swift rescue attempts, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Detailed information regarding the exact cause of the accident is currently awaited. Police authorities have registered a case and are further investigating the incident.