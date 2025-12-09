Not robots but families lifelines Raghav Chadha urges ban on 10 minute delivery services

New Delhi , Dec 9 : Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday strongly pitched for a ban on 10 minute delivery services operated by quick commerce platforms like Blinkit Zepto and Instamart calling the system inhuman and unsafe for gig workers.

Speaking during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha Chadha highlighted the intense pressure faced by delivery personnel who are pushed to meet unrealistic deadlines. He warned that such working conditions turn human workers into disposable tools of convenience.

Delivery partners are not machines. They are fathers husbands brothers and sons. The House must think about their lives and dignity. This culture of 10 minute delivery is cruel and must come to an end Chadha stated.

He further urged lawmakers to prioritise the safety dignity and well being of gig workers stressing that the race for instant delivery is forcing workers into dangerous situations on the road. Chadha noted that consumer expectations for ultra fast service are directly contributing to unsafe and stressful working environments.

The AAP leaders remarks have reignited the national debate on the growing quick commerce industry and its impact on worker welfare road safety and labour rights.